Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $470,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $337,567,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 999,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276,387 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

