Kemper Co. (KMPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on May 28th

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Kemper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.
Kemper Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. Kemper has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.
View Our Latest Report on Kemper
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kemper
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
- Stock Average Calculator
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.