Kemper Co. (KMPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on May 28th

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Kemper Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. Kemper has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

