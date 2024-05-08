Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance
RAMPF opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $11.77.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
