Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Children's Place alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLCE

Children’s Place Stock Up 16.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $116.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 1,849,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $20,380,354.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,097,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,131,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 132.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 664.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 268.0% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the period.

About Children’s Place

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.