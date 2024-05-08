Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on May 29th

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Janus Henderson Group has a payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

JHG stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $33.47.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,283. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.93.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

