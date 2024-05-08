National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Announces Dividend of $0.26

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
Shares of NABZY stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
About National Australia Bank
