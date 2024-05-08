Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 4.3 %
OTCMKTS JETMF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 19.47. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
