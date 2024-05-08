Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS JETMF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 19.47. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.