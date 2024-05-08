LSV Asset Management Sells 38,200 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.84% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $973.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,639.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at $124,491.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $74,291 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

