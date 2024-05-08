LSV Asset Management Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Genesco were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

GCO opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $295.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.29. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.07). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

