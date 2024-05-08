U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 908.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 228,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 205,444 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

