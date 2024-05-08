CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CNA opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

