Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Announces Earnings Results

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $173.42 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $122.96 and a one year high of $199.40. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

