Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.72

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.72 and last traded at $121.33, with a volume of 8818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STRA

Strategic Education Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.21.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.87%.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,264 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 155.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6,377.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 175,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Strategic Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.