Idaho Trust Bank Sells 5,057 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Idaho Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $100.08. 142,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,184. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $102.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

