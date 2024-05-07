Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,806 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 5.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $153,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,097,000 after buying an additional 1,230,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,179,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,822,000 after buying an additional 923,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,032. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.48. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $300.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

