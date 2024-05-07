Idaho Trust Bank Sells 2,085 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Idaho Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VHT stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.54. The stock had a trading volume of 86,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,229. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

