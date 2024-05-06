Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $214,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $97.96. 782,816 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

