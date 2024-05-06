Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $214,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $97.96. 782,816 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.