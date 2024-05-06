BCK Capital Management LP Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

BCK Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,380 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of TrueCar worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,264,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 279,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TrueCar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TrueCar by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TrueCar by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,401.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TrueCar from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 69,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,889. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $265.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

