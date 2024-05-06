Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases 12,115 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,658 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,702,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,818 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 569,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,818,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $56.28. 224,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,999. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

