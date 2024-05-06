NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NKE traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,655,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,164. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.97. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

