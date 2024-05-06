Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,089,000 after buying an additional 296,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after buying an additional 784,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,407,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $76.23 during trading on Monday. 2,957,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,058. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

