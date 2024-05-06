iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.93

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.91, with a volume of 6135417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.37.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.
About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
