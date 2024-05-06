Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,153,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,448,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.