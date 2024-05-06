Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 23,000 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,000. TopBuild comprises about 2.0% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.07% of TopBuild as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 10,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $15.05 on Monday, hitting $417.57. The company had a trading volume of 514,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,777. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.90.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

