Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.06

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 11510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Maritime Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$32.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.46.
About Maritime Resources
Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.
