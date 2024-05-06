Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QUAD. TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 5.6 %

QUAD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. 355,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,163. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $787.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is -16.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 258.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

