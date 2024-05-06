PotCoin (POT) Price Down 35.8% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $44.04 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00128476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011926 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

