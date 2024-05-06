Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$220.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.5 million.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.60. 391,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,222. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

