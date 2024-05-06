Axie Infinity Price Reaches $7.40 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.40 or 0.00011715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $35.12 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009313 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,237.27 or 1.00074270 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012777 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,009,352 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,991,572.93581194 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.45228723 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 445 active market(s) with $23,606,406.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.