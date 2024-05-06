Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,402.99

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $44,402.99 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.75 or 0.04859528 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00058992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

