Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.41% and a negative net margin of 167.69%. On average, analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZVRA traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $5.07. 69,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZVRA. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

