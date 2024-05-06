IM Cannabis (IMCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect IM Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 million. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%.

Shares of IM Cannabis stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.83. 267,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

