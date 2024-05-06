LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LENZ Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
LENZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.58. 46,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,081. LENZ Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $29.82.
Insider Activity
In other LENZ Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 998,009 shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,319,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,889,665.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile
LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.
