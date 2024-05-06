LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

LENZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.58. 46,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,081. LENZ Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

Insider Activity

In other LENZ Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 998,009 shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,319,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,889,665.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

