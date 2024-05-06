Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.54. 212,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

