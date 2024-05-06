Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.54. 212,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marinus Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.