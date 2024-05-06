AJOVista LLC Buys Shares of 2,810 CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CECO stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $802.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

