Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.