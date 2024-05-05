Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MUB opened at $106.67 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.63.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

