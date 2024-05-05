Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.74. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 4,001 shares.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.