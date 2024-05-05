Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.55

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.55 and traded as low as $4.37. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 328,185 shares traded.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
