Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.55

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.55 and traded as low as $4.37. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 328,185 shares traded.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 25.7% in the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 23,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.