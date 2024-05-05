Critical Review: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) & NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE)

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) and Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeueHealth and Trupanion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NeueHealth alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion 0.04 -$1.15 billion ($151.20) -0.04 Trupanion $1.11 billion 0.75 -$44.69 million ($0.64) -31.02

Trupanion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeueHealth. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeueHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trupanion 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeueHealth and Trupanion, as provided by MarketBeat.

NeueHealth currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.00%. Trupanion has a consensus target price of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 48.11%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trupanion is more favorable than NeueHealth.

Profitability

This table compares NeueHealth and Trupanion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21% Trupanion -2.31% -9.10% -3.51%

Volatility and Risk

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Trupanion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trupanion beats NeueHealth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeueHealth

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. Trupanion, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.