Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.47. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

