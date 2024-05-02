Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) CFO Acquires $10,850.84 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $10,850.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

