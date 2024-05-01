ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19), Yahoo Finance reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.14. 183,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average is $125.72. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $153.60.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ArcBest

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.