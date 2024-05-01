SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on June 19th

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.
SBA Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 67.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.
SBA Communications Trading Down 7.8 %
SBA Communications stock opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average of $222.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $263.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.23.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
