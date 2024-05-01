SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on June 19th

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

SBA Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 67.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

SBA Communications stock opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average of $222.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $263.08.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.23.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

