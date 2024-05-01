Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 945 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.19.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

