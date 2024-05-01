Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 23,730 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 959,378 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,193,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 156,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,181,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,264,000 after purchasing an additional 203,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2019 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

