SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 54,556 shares.The stock last traded at $57.55 and had previously closed at $57.64.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $753.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

