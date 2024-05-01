US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 138,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 125,843 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $50.09.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the period.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

