Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 504,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 738,026 shares.The stock last traded at $99.67 and had previously closed at $99.64.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 89.6% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

