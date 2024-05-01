Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 504,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 738,026 shares.The stock last traded at $99.67 and had previously closed at $99.64.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.