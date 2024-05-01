ACI Worldwide’s (ACIW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,188,000 after purchasing an additional 389,424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 414.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 203,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 28.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

